UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 523 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $143.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

