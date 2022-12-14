UMA (UMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. UMA has a market capitalization of $117.18 million and $4.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00009495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

