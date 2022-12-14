Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Up 27.9% in November

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,600,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44,334.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 248.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 3,864,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,928. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

