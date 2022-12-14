Uniper (ETR:UN01) Trading Up 0.8%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.09 ($3.25) and last traded at €3.01 ($3.17). 848,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.99 ($3.14).

A number of equities analysts have commented on UN01 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.74) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

