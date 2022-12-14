United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €31.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.63) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($23.79) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th.

United Internet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.65 ($20.68). The stock had a trading volume of 482,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.18. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.20 ($19.16) and a 52 week high of €36.15 ($38.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

