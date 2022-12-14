Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $144.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UHS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

