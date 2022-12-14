Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Up 3%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 30,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMGNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($30.53) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($31.58) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

See Also

