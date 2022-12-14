UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00021234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $2.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.71774602 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,163,641.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

