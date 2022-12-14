Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

VWO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. 240,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,299,085. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

