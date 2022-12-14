Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,369 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

