Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $369.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.