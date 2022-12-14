Velas Price Tops $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $55.51 million and $880,570.63 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00077717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022143 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004941 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,388,584,866 coins and its circulating supply is 2,388,584,864 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

