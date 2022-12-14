Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 103,629 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,568.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,756 shares of company stock worth $950,204. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

