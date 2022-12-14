Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and $1.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,933.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00438149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00821919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00107307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00611711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00257413 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,991,213 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.