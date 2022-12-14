Veritaseum Price Hits $58.65 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $126.08 million and approximately $7,760.70 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $58.65 or 0.00328841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

