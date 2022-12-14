Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 123,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,966,912. The stock has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

