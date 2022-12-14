Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £184.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.45.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

