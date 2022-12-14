Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Vertu Motors Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £184.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.45.
About Vertu Motors
