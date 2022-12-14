Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

