Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
