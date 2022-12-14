Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up to $30.60

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $31.99. Viasat shares last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,533 shares of company stock worth $119,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viasat by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.