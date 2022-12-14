Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 1,728,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNRAF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

