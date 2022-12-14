VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Down 63.7% in November

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CID stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

