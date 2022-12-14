Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.35

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 582638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
