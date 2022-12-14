Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,132,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $556,462,000 after purchasing an additional 307,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,736,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170,765 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,204,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $267,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.