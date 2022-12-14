Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.14

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.14 ($9.62) and traded as low as €8.90 ($9.37). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.00 ($9.47), with a volume of 2,131,878 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.13.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.