vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of VTVT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
