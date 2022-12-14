Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 106,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $843.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.