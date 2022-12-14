WAXE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $141,723.08 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $141,723.08 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $55.86 or 0.00315193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

