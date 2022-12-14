Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

NYSE HD opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.90. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

