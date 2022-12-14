Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 2%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 494,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 481,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

