WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.