Wedbush Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE RNG traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.