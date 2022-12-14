Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $82.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,508,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

