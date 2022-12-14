Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $29.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

