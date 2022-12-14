Wells Fargo & Company Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Everbridge Stock Down 2.0 %

EVBG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 47,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% during the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

