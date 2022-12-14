Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $99.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,892,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

