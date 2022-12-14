Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.93.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
