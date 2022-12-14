Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

