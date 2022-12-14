Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Down 7.9%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. 55,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 217,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$188.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Further Reading

