Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Whitbread Stock Up 2.3 %
WTBDY stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
