Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSR. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $487.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

