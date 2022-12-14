Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.60 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.72). 222,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 761,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.10 ($1.74).

Wickes Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £363.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.32.

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Insider Activity at Wickes Group

About Wickes Group

In other news, insider David Wood bought 120,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £148,805.40 ($182,560.91).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

