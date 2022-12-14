Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Down 2.3%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02). Approximately 12,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,138,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.44.

About Wildcat Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.