WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 144,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,893,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

