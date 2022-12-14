Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.28.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 0.3 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.