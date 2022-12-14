Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. 2,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.