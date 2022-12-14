Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as 28.50 and last traded at 28.50. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 27.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Xior Student Housing from €59.00 ($62.11) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 30.60.

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

