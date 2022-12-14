Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 4.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.43. 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research upgraded Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $680.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

