Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Z Price Performance
Shares of Z stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Z has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
