Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Z alerts:

Z Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Z has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Z had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Z will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.