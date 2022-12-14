ZClassic (ZCL) Tops One Day Volume of $20.48

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $363,721.73 and $20.48 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00263888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00083545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

