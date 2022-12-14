Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.64. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,373. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

