10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of VCXB remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCXB. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,366,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

